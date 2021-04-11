RA Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Arman Navasardyan has died

According to him, Arman Navasardyan was hospitalized in St. Gregory the Illuminator Hospital. Arman Navasardyan was born on April 6, 1939. 1956-1960 studied after Valery Brusov at the State Linguistic University, 1974-1976 և 1988-1989 at the Diplomatic Academy of the USSR Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and 2015-2018 He was a candidate for the Chair of International Relations, Institute of Law, and Policy at the Armenian-Russian University. 1991-1993 He held the post of Deputy Foreign Minister of the Republic of Armenia, held various diplomatic positions in Algeria, Senegal, Austria, Hungary and Lebanon. Arman Navasardyan had the diplomatic rank of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary.

