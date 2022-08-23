Questions to Tatul Hakobyan, Levon Ter Petrosyan, and now Pashinyan Propaganda Machine

Avetik Ishkhanyan

I am asking a number of questions to Tatul Hakobyan.

For a long time, I restrained myself so as not to refer to the publications of Tatul Hakobyan, a great analyst, a skilled specialist in Armenian history, and a high-class journalist. This figure regularly makes publications about the Artsakh issue and as the ultimate truth, always refers to the theses of his idol Levon Ter-Petrosyan, that is, we should have ceded both the liberated territories and Nagorno Karabakh, which would have provided an opportunity for a quiet, safe life. But today I heard Tatul Hakobyan’s regular, already Nicolas propaganda and decided to respond. Tatul Hakobyan justifies the decision of the so-called Prime Minister to provide three checkpoints for Azerbaijanis in Armenia, and in his words calls “non-partisanship” a “madness”.

1. As a skilled political scientist, can you give just one example from the history of the world, that no nation, people, or state was “non-mythical”? The only case was in 1978. Camp David Agreement signed between Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin and Egyptian President Anwar Sadat, according to which Israel 1979 returned the Sinai Peninsula to Egypt, in exchange for Egypt’s recognition of the state of Israel. I have said it several times, and I will repeat it again, being a “non-mythical fanatic” myself, I would heartily agree to certain concessions in exchange for the independent status of Artsakh. Interestingly, both Begin and Sadat were considered traitors by their countrymen and became victims of terrorism. By the way, Israel did not consider the Sinai Peninsula as its historical territory, in contrast to the historical Artsakh for us Armenians. However, I repeat my suggestion to give another example that there was any voluntary territorial concession for the sake of peace. Can you firmly assert that unilateral concessions from the Armenian side at one time would not have made the enemy more insolent, considering concessions as a sign of weakness, and like today, he would demand new concessions and it does not matter whether these concessions were made voluntarily or as a result of losing the war. Even your idol was surprised that the president of Azerbaijan does not show “generosity”. Or is your hope in the so-called international community, the same international community that tolerates the occupation of Cyprus, the genocide of the Yezidis that happened a few years ago? By the way, the second and third presidents of Armenia, Robert Kocharyan, and Serzh Sargsyan were in favor of compromises, but the president of Azerbaijan wanted everything, both the liberated territories and Nagorno-Karabakh, with Syunik and all of Armenia in mind.

2. It is expected that you will counter me that Levon Ter-Petrosyan was in favor of step-by-step solutions, but not at the price of ceding the status of Artsakh. May I remind you, back in 1991? In the closed session of the Central Committee, he convinced the deputies to leave Artsakh as part of Azerbaijan. The interview was given to “Komsomolskaya Pravda”: “I would like to think that the status of an autonomous republic within Azerbaijan would fully satisfy all parties because in that case, Karabakh remains part of Azerbaijan, the territorial integrity of the country is preserved, and the people of Karabakh, in turn, have a guaranteed way of life. This is our position. We are ready to discuss everything at any level.”

3. I appeal to you once again, as the greatest connoisseur of world politics and history. How do you feel about such a politician who makes promises to the people, for example, to unite Artsakh with Armenia? “Until Nagorno-Karabakh is united with mother Armenia, fight, fight, until the end”, comes to power on that wave and… I won’t continue. Perhaps I will give another example myself: the current Prime Minister, protected by you.

4. In your speech, you justify and “reasonably” explain the decision of the prime minister to provide Azerbaijan with three checkpoints on the territory of Armenia. “It is important that the territory of Armenia becomes accessible for all neighboring states.” What generosity! I remembered Hovhannes Tumanyan’s poor Gikor. “Taste it!” It’s nothing that Armenian hatred continues in Azerbaijan, that citizens of any other country of Armenian descent are prohibited from entering Azerbaijan, that Azerbaijan claims the entire territory of Armenia, that our prisoners are suffering in Azerbaijan. I won’t continue…

5. What do you think about 2020? instigated peace, sorry, about war. Didn’t you already, before the war, give up propaganda with H1, dreaming about the barter trade of Azerbaijani agricultural products and Armenian brandy? Did you reach your goal? I’m sorry, but your point of view lacks national dignity, for you, the motherland is real estate, which can be lived well by handing it over piece by piece. Unfortunately, you are not alone and the propaganda of people like you has mostly reached the goal and you all think that there is little left. I hope we will not let it.