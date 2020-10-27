Putin, Turkish Dictator Erdoğan discuss situation in Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh)

By the initiative of the Turkish side Russian President Vladimir Putin held a telephone conversation with Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, during which discussed a number of issues, including Nagorno Karabakh conflict, the press service of the Kremlin informed.

‘’The developments in Nagorno Karabakh conflict zone were discussed. The Russian side expressed deep concern over the ongoing military operations, as well as over the more large-scale involvement of terrorists from the Middle East’’, reads the statement.

Vladimir Putin informed about his contacts with the leadership of Azerbaijan and Armenia and the measures aimed at achieving ceasefire as soon as possible and de-escalation of the crisis.

The sides agreed to continue coordinating the activities between the foreign and defense ministries, as well as special services of the countries.