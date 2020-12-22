Putin, Macron discuss situation in Nagorno-Karabakh

Presidents of Russia and France Vladimir Putin and Emmanuel Macron held phone talks during which they discussed the situation around Nagorno-Karabakh, the Kremlin’s press service reported, adding that Putin emphasized that the situation in the region is becoming stable.

“The parties thoroughly discussed the situation around Nagorno-Karabakh. The President of Russia emphasized that the situation in the region is becoming stable, and overall, the agreements specified in the November 9 statement by the leaders of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan are being successfully implemented. They emphasized the successful work of Russian peacekeepers through which, at the request of Baku and Yerevan, the ceasefire regime and the security of the civilian population are maintained.

The parties affirmed their willingness to continue coordination surrounding various aspects of the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, particularly within the scope of the OSCE Minsk Group,” the press release reads.