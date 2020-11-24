Putin discusses results of visits of Russian delegation to Yerevan, Baku with Pashinyan and Aliyev

President of Russia Vladimir Putin held telephone conversations with Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani president Ilham Aliyev on November 23 and 24.

ARMENPRESS reports, citing the official website of the Kremlin, the results of the November 21 visit of the Russian delegation to Yerevan and Baku, as well as the implementation of the provisions of the November 9 declaration were discussed.

The modalities of the activities of the Russian peacekeepers in the Nagorno Karabakh region and the further steps of providing humanitarian aid to the population were discussed.

The issues of economic cooperation and unblocking of transport communications in the region were also touched upon.