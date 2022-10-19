“Publication”. There has never been such a thing in the history of mankind, for a country to give up 100 thousand of its citizens

Hayka Aloyan

Pashinyan admitted that the Azerbaijanis do not allow the bodies of our boys who died on September 13 to be taken out of the inter-position area in our territory. reminds military expert Karen Vrtanesyan.

military expert Karen Vrtanesyan

“Azerbaijan’s tactics seem to be unchanged after the end of the 2020 war. In other words, they make a quick attack in different places, kill, massacre, occupy some positions, capture them, and then start negotiations. The Armenian side begins to negotiate, during these negotiations they strengthen themselves in that position, conduct fortification works, build roads, and after that they attack again at some convenient moment, already using the newly occupied territory as a springboard. In essence, this was done both in Artsakh and in Syunik. In December 2020, for example, the heights were surrendered without firing a single shot, by order of Nikol Pashinyan, as he later admitted, with a verbal understanding. In other words, Aliyev demanded, he verbally surrendered the positions defending Syunik with that demand. the road and so on. Then the same thing happened again near the Black Lake in May 2021, the same thing happened with the resistance in November. by the way, they came forward not only in Sev Lake, but also in Gegharkunik, they hung on the head of Sevan in the direction of Armenian villages, then last year they came forward in Ishkhanasar and got the opportunity to shell the main road connecting Syunik, which they shelled already during this September war,” said Vrtanesyan.

All the heights and positions occupied by the enemy have roads through which they supply ammunition. This tactic has been repeated several times, what makes us think that observers or peacekeepers can stop the Azerbaijanis? The military expert notes that if these observers were attached to some structure, then their presence could be considered positive or the issue could be discussed. And he says that it would be more correct if there were OSCE observers, not the European Union, whose mandate is not understandable at all. In addition, they are not a serious military or political factor, they are more to annoy Russia and Iran.

“What will those observers change if the Azerbaijanis decide to take the next step on the battlefield?” They won’t do anything, what did those civil observers do in Donbas – nothing? It did not prevent this war in any way. And such observers, peacekeepers were present in many places. For example, in different parts of the former Yugoslavia, genocide happened several times in the presence of peacekeepers, in Rwanda there was a genocide in the presence of peacekeepers. If there are no other factors, only peacekeepers and observers will not solve any problem, if one side is aggressive and the other side does not want to defend themselves,” Karen Vrtanesyan notes.

As long as the RA armed forces do not retaliate against the enemy, the Azerbaijanis will come forward with a creeping war. We have witnessed this since 1994, when the Azerbaijanis regularly tried, ate the blow, calmed down and tried again until they received the next blow. However, some forces in Armenia presented the loss of 400-800 ha during the four-day event in 2016 as a huge loss. “Now we have lost not 800 ha, but 8000 km², that’s nothing, much more territory than the Republic of Armenia has already been lost, those same people are silent about it. And those people who were slaughtering in front of them, sitting and counting in centimeters, those people either do not criticize Nikol Pashinyan now, or they are very mild in criticizing Nikol Pashinyan,” said the military expert.

Recently, some circles of the public are trying to convince that as soon as the Russian troops leave Armenia, after eight minutes the NATO army will enter Armenia. There is a NATO country whose army can enter Armenia in 8 minutes, and that is the Turkish army. One of the theories put forward by the same circles is that Russia is the reason why Turkey and Armenia became enemies. Moreover, it is an old Turkish thesis that dates back to 1914.

“They were committing genocide against us, then they said that they were committing genocide against you, because you don’t know anything about Russia,” Vrtanesyan said and noted that the same theses were voiced by the authorities after 2020.

They are putting forward the dubious project of granting RA citizenship to foreigners in case of investments of 150 thousand US dollars, put into circulation recently, thus putting the RA passport on sale, and people who contributed a lot to the establishment of Armenian statehood, but who do not like Pashinyan, are banned from entering Armenia.

We have more than 100,000 RA citizens in Artsakh, whom they are not going to protect, they are going to leave to the whims of Azerbaijan as citizens of Azerbaijan. “There has never been such a thing in the history of mankind, that the country would give up its 100,000 citizens to throw it into the mouth of the enemy,” said Vrtanesyan.

As for the possibility of Azerbaijan starting a large-scale war, the military expert emphasizes that they will be repeated constantly, on a small or large scale. People did not understand the scale of the three-day war in September, it was much larger in scale, and the number of losses was 3-4 times more than announced.

As for the transition from three-month gatherings to 25-day gatherings, it may seem like a positive change to an ordinary citizen at first glance, but it is not only a merciless waste of state funds, but also poses many problems. How can, for example, a person who served in the army 20 years ago, after five days of training, hold a position on the front line or face the fighters of the Azerbaijani special training “Commando” squad?