“Publication”. The “strong condemnation” of the Pashinyan police and HRD in the style of international structures

Yesterday, the whole Internet was cursing and cursing the biomass of red berets, who dragged and plastered the asphalt and detained the mourning mothers who visited Yerablur.

They did not want the number one culprit and person responsible for the death of their sons to visit the graves of their children with his entourage and defile those graves with his “grim presence”. But the “ghzlbash” who unconditionally obeyed Nikol Pashinyan’s orders, the red berets dressed as Armenian policemen, made it so that he entered Yrablur unhindered, and the relatives of the victims appeared in the police stations. After their departure, the relatives of the victims removed the wreaths placed by Pashinyan and his teammates from Yerablur.

Yesterday’s shots were so terrible that even the Nikolaians, with their propaganda tools, could not unmask and justify them, not counting particularly disgusting creatures. The actions of the police were so intolerable and humiliating that even the “objective” critic of the authorities, Daniel Ioannisyan, condemned the actions of the red berets, promising to submit a report on the crime on behalf of his NGO. “Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s congratulation on the occasion of Independence Day (especially the part about democracy) is completely hypocritical, if the police subordinate to him commits such illegalities before his visit. Personally, I have the impression that Pashinyan’s real congratulation was the violent arrest of the mothers of the victims and the hypocritical text about non-democracy broadcast on H1,” he wrote.

And what was the reaction of the authorities’ protection police and HRD Kristine Grigoryan regarding the incident? Approximately the same as the reaction of the international community or the OSCE Minsk Group to the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict, where Azerbaijan is clearly the aggressor and savage side, but the international structures somehow do not notice it or they still need to study it to notice it.

Here is the reaction of the police. “On the instructions of the police chief, these actions are being investigated, and the public will be informed about the results.

We urge you not to use the incident for political purposes and considerations.” And there is no one who urges the police not to use their “brigade of gladiators” to protect the “butt” of the political power of the day with such immoral and disgusting methods. Kristine Grigoryan, the defender of human rights and especially of the LGBT community, after thinking and studying all day, at the end of the day issued a new statement, which came close to strongly condemning the actions of the police.

“The defender notes that in any case, and especially in such sensitive and emotionally overstressed situations, police officers must act strictly proportionally and refrain from such physical interference. The opposite is unacceptable. The Ombudsman’s staff has started an investigation into what happened, and within its framework, the Ombudsman will demand detailed clarifications from the police, including the actions of individual officers”, this is how the HRD made a toothless and unaddressed statement, befitting the style of international structures.

From this attitude of theirs, it becomes clear that tomorrow those same policemen will attack the bereaved mothers protecting their children’s graves from unwanted persons with even harsher and immoral methods.

Vahe Makaryan