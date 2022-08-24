“Publication”. Thank you for today, but I am sad, very sad

Yesterday, on August 23, the symbolic session of the Supreme Council of Armenia took place.

The event was dedicated to the 32nd anniversary of the adoption of the Declaration of Independence of Armenia. Ex-deputies of the Supreme Council of Armenia, acting deputies of the National Assembly, political and public figures, and experts participated in the event organized by Edgar Ghazaryan, former head of the staff of the CC, former governor of Vayots Dzor, former RA ambassador to Poland Edgar Ghazaryan.

“I am the son of your colleague, Ferdinand Ghazaryan, deputy of the Supreme Council of the first convocation. I have a concern, which has led to a piece of advice, a request. The request is that you gather together today. I would not have taken this initiative if Ferdinand Ghazaryan was alive. However, my son Ferdinand Ghazaryan is alive, and I am asking you filially to replace my father,” said Edgar Ghazaryan in his speech. “Replace my father and stand by your decision. Hand over the independent motherland you built to us, help us to resist this test, which is very difficult to say from which side our state has been plagued. Help us so that I can also pass it on to my son,” Edgar Ghazaryan said as a preface to the session.

“If the people rise up, we will get Pashinyan removed. First, the people will have to stand up, that’s for sure. As for why we haven’t managed to stand up until now, I believe that the reason was that our people were mourning after the war, they were in mourning, we had many victims and wounded. Pashinyan’s resignation should be achieved through rallies and mass events,” said Kim Balayan, a former member of the CC.

“We have come to say that we are in a dangerous, very dangerous phase. I want to thank Edgar Ghazaryan. Ghazaryan is a prudent young man who is the son of our colleague. Today’s event is taking place on his initiative. I am happy and proud to have been a member of the Supreme Council. The benchmark of the Supreme Council that we set has passed 32 years, but it has not yet been overcome. I say the signpost in a positive sense, in the sense of the activities of the Supreme Council,” said Mekhak Mkhitaryan, Deputy Governor of Armavir, former deputy governor of Armavir.

“These people came and what did they do?” They simply destroyed the homeland of Armenia. Now only the state is left, but even now the state is being destroyed before our eyes. They are destroying the state, but what are people doing? They write some statuses on Facebook and that’s it. What are our parties busy with? They put small party problems in front of themselves and do not get out of it. Unite, Unite, Unite! It doesn’t matter who the leader is. If deeds do not follow words, then why do we blame our people? They came and destroyed everything that had the word “Armenian” in it. Unite. Thank you for today, but I am sad, very sad. I am sad because there are few of us. And why have we gathered so little? Where are those guys who are still alive, why aren’t they there?” Meruzhan Ter-Gulanyan said emotionally.

“We say that the authorities are to blame for all this. Of course, they are guilty. They are not even guilty, they are traitors, but who gave birth to those authorities? Have we been honest in our behavior? No, we could not be honest. I have lived like a dog for so many years, I was persecuted during the first, second, third government. Now at least Nicole has left him alone so that we don’t do unnecessary things, but that won’t save him. We have to fight to save the situation. Either we stand up and fight, or we don’t say that we are Armenians,” said Manvel Yeghiazaryan, Manvel of Arabo, in his speech.

At 17:00, a rally started in Republic Square, which, as expected, was not crowded. “We have no plans to bring people to actions every day, to hold protests with their participation. We want to cause minimal harm to our citizens. We will not trouble people, we will be guided by words and thoughts. There won’t be a march either, all actions will take place only in the Republic Square,” Edgar Ghazaryan said during the rally demanding Pashinyan’s resignation. He responded with a laugh to the observation that it is possible to see a meeting between Pashinyan and Edgar Ghazaryan. “Is it true?” If he were in this building now, how many policemen there were, they would be full in front of the government building now.” Of course, the Prime Minister was not there, he was handing out prizes to the swimming champions competing for the Prime Minister’s Cup in Sevan.

Ghazaryan also informed that before the start of the movement, he had a conversation with the second and third presidents, but he did not succeed with Ter-Petrosyan. “A rally was called to demand Pashinyan’s resignation, that’s why we are here. We are ready to support any righteous force that will start a struggle against this government. Yes, various MPs from the Hayastan faction are here at the moment, and we have expressed our attitude long ago,” ARF General Assembly representative Ishkhan Saghatelyan told reporters. “When we spoke about all these dangers, many did not even realize the depth of the issue, the depth of these dangers. There was no issue that the two opposition factions, the resistance movement, did not speak about. We have not only spoken out, but we have taken steps and actions related to them. We said and we say that the longer this person stays in power, the more losses we will have. If we don’t remove them, the same conversation will happen with the villages of Tigranashen and Tavush. The main problem today is that Artsakh is being depopulated,” he added.

Although Edgar Ghazaryan applied and expected that a meeting would take place between him and Nikol Pashinyan, the Prime Minister did not respond. Instead, he congratulated the Declaration of Independence Day on his Facebook page in the morning, and gave a passionate speech while handing over the Prime Minister’s Cup to the swimming champions in Sevan.

“Let me congratulate all of us on the occasion of the 32nd anniversary of the adoption of the Declaration of Independence of Armenia. We are working, and the idea is exactly that: to hold the “President’s Cup” tournaments on important days for the statehood of Armenia. Of course, it does not always coincide exactly, but the events of the cup are dedicated to different national days, and the goal is to show the connection between the event of the day and the citizen, the individual, to show how to live and create, to have an independent state, to win our country. the will, to make breakthroughs, to bring new ideas and to implement new ideas.”

Karen Martirosyan

