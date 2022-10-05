“Publication”. Nikol Pashinyan and his newspaper caused “Sodom Gomor” in KP

Lusine Shahverdyan

The articles published in Nikol Pashinyan’s family newspaper in recent days created a “Sodom-Gomorrah” in the ruling team. Yesterday, the MPs of “City Agreement” were running away from the journalists, most of them did not want to address them, some gave vague confirmations, and some tried to assure them that they were not familiar with the publication on the principle of “staying out of trouble”. Only the Speaker of the National Assembly, Alen Simonyan, voluntarily left the meeting hall and tried to deny the information, the Azeri demands mentioned by the newspaper, but unwittingly confirmed them. Let’s remind that in the first article, the “reliable source” presents the 5 demands presented by Azerbaijan to Armenia in exchange for peace, among which are the recognition of Artsakh as part of Azerbaijan and the dissolution of the army, and yesterday’s article presents Russia’s ambitions towards Armenia.

CP members expressed their confusion in private conversations: why Nikol Pashinyan does not directly inform the public about all this, he does it through reliable sources, and if he stands up and denies it tomorrow, the next day, then the right thing is not to talk. Although, according to the confession of many, none of the published demands was a surprise for them, and it was presented to them regularly in closed discussions.

CP deputy Armen Khachatryan was one of the cautious ones, he said that he did not read the publications and even tried to prevent the attempts of the journalist who wanted to list the proposals. “I say, don’t write an essay, I haven’t read it, therefore I haven’t made any conclusions. The sovereign territory of Armenia is a red line for us, the contract will be signed only in that case, the rest are diplomatic issues,” Shablo finished the conversation in a hurry. Isn’t Artsakh a red line? “The security of Artsakh, too.” And the right to self-determination? “I say that the rest are diplomatic questions, and I will not answer any other questions now,” he said, essentially confirming that there is a disposition in the team to nullify the status of Artsakh and sign the peace treaty.

“They are unacceptable demands, at least for me,” said Hovik Aghazaryan. However, he admitted that most of the demands are not new to them. “There are discussions and conversations about this or that section, but as a collective document, if it is a document, I am not aware of it, I am not familiar with it. Such a document is unacceptable for me, the people of Artsakh should also reject such an approach.” Speaking about the inclusion of the Artsakh issue in the agreement, he said. “All these issues should be dealt with by the legitimate authorities elected by Artsakh.” To our reminder, didn’t you say that Artsakh is Armenia, and that’s it, Aghazaryan replied. “I did not say such a thing. Yes, we, as a state, as a large part of the Armenian people, are obliged to do everything to support the realization of the right to self-determination of the people of Artsakh.”

Even Andranik Kocharyan, who, as soon as he sees a camera, jumps to use the opportunity to scold his exes, announced a vow of silence. Marina Ghazaryan, a former teacher elected from Kapan, admitted that all the demands presented by Azerbaijan are correct. “Yes,” he said, rushing into the meeting hall. NA Speaker Alen Simonyan tried to make light of CP members. in some places he denied the information of a “reliable source”, but in some places he confirmed it. For example, regarding Azerbaijan’s demands, he said that it is a lie, there is no such thing, moreover, he urged the journalists to go and demand clarifications from the media, but the next moment he declared that he “does not think” that the word “Artsakh” should and can be in the peace treaty. confirming that not only there is such a proposal, but it has already been accepted by the government. “There is no such document, there is no example or something that I can talk about now and say that there is or is not something like that. But at the same time, let’s fix one thing: the Republic of Armenia has never had any territorial claims from its neighboring countries, Armenia and Azerbaijan have recognized each other’s territorial integrity since 1991, there was never any talk of a territorial claim, it was always about the right of the people of Artsakh to self-determination, and I do not think that the word “Artsakh” should be in the peace treaty to be signed between Armenia and Azerbaijan. We are ready to sign that contract in accordance with international norms.” Armenia and Azerbaijan have recognized each other’s territorial integrity since 1991, there was never any talk of a territorial claim, it was always about the right to self-determination of the people of Artsakh, and I don’t think that the word “Artsakh” should be used in the peace to be signed between Armenia and Azerbaijan. in the contract. We are ready to sign that contract in accordance with international norms.” Armenia and Azerbaijan have recognized each other’s territorial integrity since 1991, there was never any talk of a territorial claim, it was always about the right to self-determination of the people of Artsakh, and I don’t think that the word “Artsakh” should be used in the peace to be signed between Armenia and Azerbaijan. in the contract. We are ready to sign that contract in accordance with international norms.”

Referring to the information in Pashinyan’s family newspaper that Russia wants to include Armenia in the union state, Alen Simonyan said that this news is not reliable. “I have not witnessed any such conversation with my Russian colleagues. There is no such conversation. It can’t be for me either. RA independence and sovereignty are not up for discussion.” Alen Simonyan responded to our clarifying question: Is there such a thing? You don’t know. “I rule out that something like this will happen, and I won’t know.”

