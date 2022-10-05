“Publication”. If he had been educated, he would not have allowed himself to express such thoughts about Russia

Yesterday, Pashinyan’s family newspaper published another article from a “reliable source”, this time presenting Russia’s motives and its policy towards Armenia and Artsakh. It is titled: “What does Russia want? for the knowledge of His Holiness the Patriarch, three presidents, and the expert community”.

The meaning of the publication is that the Russian Federation deliberately left Artsakh and Armenia in a helpless state, blackmailing them and forcing them to join the Russia-Belarus union state. “And if in the case of Ukraine, the Russian Federation uses Russian and perhaps Belarusian troops for such a result, in the case of Armenia, it uses the Russian troops stationed in Azerbaijan and, to some extent, in Armenia,” the “reliable source,” writes. The official reaction of the Russian Federation did not take long. Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov characterized this as “another stupidity”. It is clear that even this definition would not have happened if the material had not appeared in Pashinyan’s newspaper and it had not been identified with the Prime Minister’s opinion. Many people in Yerevan and Moscow are convinced that the “reliable source” is Nikol Pashinyan.

Viktor Krivopuskov, the president of the Russian Society for Cooperation and Friendship with Armenia, says that Pashinyan’s words are “sucked from the finger” and have nothing to do with reality.

“Our president has never said something like that, that Armenia should enter a united state, and he will never say it. Pashinyan’s words, as they say, are taken from the finger. The sentiments of the Armenian people are different.” Victor Krivopuskov reminds us that the Armenian people have been welcoming the friendship and unity of the two peoples for 300 years. “If Pashinyan went to school, let him remember when Armenia was happy without Russia: in the past, in the present, not to mention the future. Under what conditions did Armenia get rid of the Turkish yoke, develop its economy, industry, and culture? The Soviet period was the happiest for Armenia, during the years of my work at the Russian embassy, ​​I have often heard from Armenians that the Soviet Union seemed to have been created for Armenians. During the Soviet Union, Armenia was the most prosperous and developed, the most educated, It was a high-tech, advanced republic with a huge trade turnover. Every day, about 300 echelons left Yerevan and as many entered Yerevan.

What do you think, does it make sense for Russia to harass Armenia? by not giving weapons, not showing military aid, to push us to enter into a united state with Russia. Should Russia involve Armenia with such methods?

You know, those articles are written by the prime minister himself, and they should have been true, but he has a talent for false fabrications. He was bragging that he had multiple meetings with Putin, and suddenly he publishes something like this? This not only does not suit the prime minister, but it is not even suitable for the journalist of the yellow press. Mr. Pashinyan still in 2018 on April 1 stood in Republic Square: Putin, go! with a poster. Everyone remembers that, right? Also, that he undertook mobilization visits to Artsakh, and in Karabakh he was greeted with adzes. And today, he says that Russia is forcing Armenia and Artsakh to enter the union state. This means not knowing history. In the past, for example, illiterate Bolsheviks were at least educated in exiles and prisons. But your Prime Minister, who does not have a higher education, God deprived him of that opportunity, and even being in prison, he had no desire to be educated. If he had been educated, he would never have allowed himself to express such thoughts about Russia. You see, he is drawing a parallel with the Ukrainian crisis, and from that it is already seen that he is carrying out an order. Especially since Nancy Pelosi was with you recently, and I think that publication was also done on the instructions of the Washington Regional Committee. It is the result of the American universities that he passed and is passing. and I think that this publication was also made according to the instructions of the Washington Regional Committee. It is the result of the American universities that he passed and is passing. and I think that this publication was also made according to the instructions of the Washington Regional Committee. It is the result of the American universities that he passed and is passing.

On the 6th of the month, Erdogan and Pashinyan will meet and talk about the peace treaty, I think also about the Syunik corridor. What do you think, will the topic of Artsakh be touched upon or is it no longer there?

Why talk about Karabakh, what to talk about? Your prime minister handed over Karabakh. He does not consider that talking about Karabakh is his job, it is his privilege. During that meeting, even if Artsakh is discussed, it will not be about the people of Karabagh, Karabakh and its historical and geopolitical values ​​in the world and the Caucasus, but a piece of land where something can be built or connected to Azerbaijan. For Pashinyan, Karabakh does not exist as an actual Armenian land, and the people of Karabakh are a bone in his throat, the sooner he gets rid of them, the sooner he will be able to sleep peacefully.