“Publication”. I am happy for the cooperation with Mesrop and Mane

Ruben Vardanyan, the founder of the IDeA Foundation, who moved to Artsakh, did not rule out at the meeting with journalists in Stepanakert yesterday that he has or may have political ambitions and, if necessary, to hold a position.

He simply formulated it as follows: “A person who is not ready to get out of his comfort zone and do what is needed by the nation and the homeland, not by himself, is not honest to the end. I said yes, if necessary, I will do everything. We look at the position as a service, not as a power, that I am the prince of all of you, but the position is that I serve you, yes.”

We also asked what is his relationship with the “Land of Living” party, whose founders Mesrop Arakelyan and Mane Tandilyan were also present at the meeting and watched Vardanyan’s speech from the sidelines.

Vardanyan said that he cooperates with the “Land of Living” party, and that cooperation is ideological.

“I am happy for the cooperation with Mesrop and Mane, because we agreed on the ideas of how we see Armenia, how we see development,” he said.

To our question, is he behind that party or does he finance it, Vardanyan said: “No, how? First of all, I want to inform you that the funding of the parties – 5 thousand per person, I don’t know how much… Mesrop, how is the law?”

Mesrop Arakelyan came to the rescue, noting that those who finance the party submit the report, where the names of all the financiers are mentioned. Then, continuing his speech, Ruben Vardanyan added: “I help the foundation, I help those programs that I consider important.”

We were also interested: if national elections are held tomorrow, would it be possible for him to nominate himself on the list of the “Land of Living” party as a candidate for the prime minister? “It is impossible, because according to our Constitution, we will have to wait for four years,” he said.

We noticed that if the opposition, for example, does not implement the revolution, then we have to wait for four years. Here, Ruben Vardanyan urged us to turn to Eduard Sharmazanov, who was in the same hotel at that moment, where we held a meeting with Ruben Vardanyan, about the change of power.

“Now Sharmazanov is here, you can ask,” said Ruben Vardanyan, who moved to Artsakh and is ready to show political ambitions only through elections after four years.

Vahe Makaryan

Ամբողջական հոդվածը կարող եք կարդալ այս հասցեով՝ : https://hraparak-am.translate.goog/post/d5d54bcca64062396fa9a2bd832e860b?_x_tr_sl=hy&_x_tr_tl=en&_x_tr_hl=en&_x_tr_pto=nui,sc

