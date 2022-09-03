“Publication”. How could the intelligence officer give the order to “retreat”?

Pashinyan scapegoated Generals for the war he engineered with Aliyev to fail

The criminal prosecution against the former commander of the Defense Army, the chief adviser to the Artsakh president, Major General Mikayel Arzumanyan, resembles an internal “conflict” between the people of Karabakh. That opinion is formed when you read the new details reported by the Investigative Committee regarding General Arzumanyan’s accusation. Now the general has been charged with “Abuse of authority or authority” committed during the war (Part 3 of Article 549 of the current RA Criminal Code).

To remind you: this is already the second accusation. Earlier, the Central Committee reported that the general was accused of negligent behavior and failure to fulfill official duties during the organization of the defense of Shushi and neighboring regions from October 30 to November 9, 2020. Realizing that blaming Shushi’s downfall on one person, that is, the commander, who was in charge of the Artsakh Armed Forces for only the last 12 days out of 44 days, is simply ridiculous and raises many questions, the law enforcement officers decided to make a more objective accusation: he gave a “retreat” command.

The new accusation refers to the events of the third day of the war, September 28-29, when Mikayel Arzumanyan was not yet appointed the commander of the Artsakh Armed Forces, but was the head of the department in the general staff.

On that day, September 29, according to the report, the Armenian forces had undertaken the operation to liberate Arega Height and adjacent positions. Arega is a mountain located in the section from Mataghis to “Eghnikin”. The enemy suffered great losses here, and ours took the mountain, but then, at around 4:00 p.m., Major General Mikayel Arzumanyan, if we believe the investigation, ordered to leave the hill and retreat, saying that an attack was already planned in the same place. is another operation.

CC notes that the commander of the military unit retorted to Mikael Arzumanyan that it is not advisable to retreat from the liberated height, because in those conditions the enemy will occupy a dominant position and there will be a danger of being encircled.

General Arzumanyan, however, insisted, and the Armenian army retreated, after which, as of 11:00 p.m., the enemy took control of the hill. This true-to-life story immediately raises two questions: who is the commander who disobeyed Arzumanyan, and how could Arzumanyan, who was the head of the department, give an order to retreat without the knowledge of Jalal Harutyunyan, the commander of the Armed Forces?

The former head of the General Staff of the RA Armed Forces, General Movses Hakobyan, who held the position of the head of the military control service of the Defense Ministry during the 44-day war, says that Arzumanyan could not give the order to retreat from his position. “At that time, on September 29, 2020, Arzumanyan was the deputy head of the Intelligence Department at the General Headquarters. I don’t think he could give such an order. He neither had that authority, nor was he the person giving such an order,” says Movses Hakobyan. Immediately after the revolution, Mikael Arzumanyan was appointed the deputy chief military inspector, and the chief inspector was Movses Hakobyan. He does not know who the commander is who did not obey the “retreat” order. “Ask the investigators. Don’t they say? “The investigators are trying to hide something, throwing the people into the fire,” said Hakobyan. Could Mikael Arzumanyan give an order to retreat? and the commander of the Armed Forces Jalal Harutyunyan was not aware of that. “No, that was not possible,” answers Movses Hakobyan.

Arzumanyan’s lawyer, Yerem Sargsyan, wrote about the same thing on his Facebook page, that Arzumanyan could not issue an order to retreat.

The latter, who does not answer calls and satisfies the public’s interest only with Facebook posts, considers what the Central Committee told about Arega Height to be absurd.

“I consider it unnecessary to even address that absurdity. However, I will mention a part of the wording of the accusation, according to which Mikael Arzumanyan, not being the direct or immediate head of the latter, ordered the staff to leave the liberated Arega hill. In fact, since Mikael Arzumanyan was not the commander of the Armenian Defense Army at that time and did not have any authority to issue such an order to those personnel, he did not give such an order, and that personnel did not have the right to obey the order of a military officer who was not his chief. A question arises that if Mikael Arzumanyan gave such an order without having any authority, then why did the staff obey that order, and why, according to the order, did they not report it to their superiors and receive their order?

I think that everything has been said,” the lawyer wrote. Tomorrow it is possible to accuse that the war started because of his fault.

We have already reported that since attributing negligence to Mikael Arzumanyan did not give the expected result, specifically in terms of “feeding” the masses, so now they will attribute to him intent to start their manipulative interviews and “distribution of wills”.

Yesterday, news spread that the commander who disobeyed Mikael Arzumanyan is the commander of “Eghniks” Karen Jalavyan, Kyokh, and he probably also gave testimony about Mikael Arzumanyan. However, Karen Jalavyan denied those rumors on the same day, telling MediaHub.am that she did not testify in this case, was not interrogated, and Mikael Arzumanyan “is not a person who gives orders to retreat.” According to the news spread on the same platform, the Central Committee directed many military personnel to write statements, but they did not know what they were being questioned about. Those directed statements formed the basis of the accusation. If it is so, then was there no testimony writer against Arzumanyan?

Lawyer Yerem Sargsyan answered the question of “Hraparak” that he has not yet been provided with materials regarding the second accusation, so he cannot answer our question.

Why did they decide to make Mikael Arzumanyan a scapegoat in the mysterious case of Shushi’s surrender? What did Mikael Arzumanyan, a combat officer who smelled like gunpowder all his life, do to Pashinyan and his family?

There are two options left: either he scolded Anna, who was providing moral support in the bunker during the war, or Kyaramyan, or he said a harsh word about Nikol somewhere these days, and he found out and told him to get it together.

HG: Jalal Harutyunyan was also charged yesterday.

Susan Simonyan

