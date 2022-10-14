“Publication”. Araik Harutyunyan’s deputy received a lot of money from the government

Koryun Simonyan,

“Plan Project Institute” LLC, owned by Bagrat Badalyan, Deputy Head of the Prime Minister’s Office, has signed a contract with the state worth around 208 million drams.

In the period from September 1 to 30, 2022, i.e. within just 1 month, Badalyan’s company signed 9 purchase contracts with the Ministry of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure, three of which are large, worth 56 million, 89 million and 30 million AMD. It should be noted that this company is engaged in the provision of copyright control services, that is, it monitors the execution of construction and road construction works carried out by the Ministry, prepares relevant documents, conducts studies, in other words, it carries out the construction paperwork and supervises the construction works.

Bagrat Badalyan is the shareholder of 88.13 percent of this company, which he acquired in 2020, when he was the adviser of Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan. Before Badalyan became a shareholder in this company, in 2019 from January 1 to 2020 on April 15, only one state purchase contract was signed with “Channakhits Institute” LLC, with a contract price of 431 thousand drams. And in 2018, 3 contracts with a total price of 11 million 949 thousand drams. In other words, before the acquisition of this company by Badalyan, the company signed a contract with the state for 19 times less value in 2 years than now – in 1 month, and that was only with 1 state department. By the way, most of the contracts were concluded by the procedure of purchase from 1 person, without a tender.

In fact, it turns out that the government transfers astronomical sums of money from the state budget to a company owned by a person holding a high position in the same government. As the opposition MP Nikol Pashinyan used to say: “Isn’t corruption a big animal with a face and a tail? This is corruption.”

Ամբողջական հոդվածը կարող եք կարդալ այս հասցեով՝ : https://hraparak-am.translate.goog/post/c5d8b806455413c39c35e4ba613d18e1?_x_tr_sl=hy&_x_tr_tl=en&_x_tr_hl=en&_x_tr_pto=nui,sc

