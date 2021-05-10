Public TV hardly covers Armenian ombudsman’s statements, Tatoyan reaffirms

Armenia’s Human Rights Defender (Ombudsman) Arman Tatoyan reaffirmed his position on Public TV Company that the TV station hardly covers the defender’s statements regarding the situation in Syunik Province and the rights of border residents.

“These statements are important because they contain specific messages; they are needed in the context of more effective protection of human rights in the future,” the ombudsman’s office said in a Facebook post on Sunday.

“The human rights defender referred to the coverage of the Public Television, as H1 is a publicly funded organization,” it added.