Protesters demanding Pashinyan’s resignation block Gyumri-Bavra highway

A group of people have today blocked Gyumri-Bavra highway to demand the resignation of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Facebook user Karapet Poghosyan said, sharing a video of the protest.

Demonstrators have closed off the parts of the road passing through the villages of Lanjik and Keti in Shirak Province, he said.

“When you trust a mentally ill man with your country, you have to block roads out of despair,” Poghosyan wrote.

The Azatan section of Gyumri-Yerevan road is also closed.

In addition, a group of protesters have gathered in front of the Shirak Regional Administration.

The protests come one day after some 100 servicemen from Shirak Province were entrapped or taken prisoner by the Azerbaijani troops near the villages of Hin Shen and Khtsaberd in Nagorno-Karabakh.