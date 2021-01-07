Protesters clash in downtown L.A., while Trump Cult rallies unfold elsewhere in Southern California

Protesters clashed Wednesday, Jan. 6, in downtown Los Angeles and small rallies played out elsewhere in Southern California while a massive demonstration unfolded amid turmoil at the U.S. Capitol.

Supporters of President Donald Trump gathered in front of the Los Angeles Police Department’s headquarters, with officers asking the crowd to leave as tensions were high with counter-protesters.

Police declared the rally an unlawful assembly, said Officer Tony Im, a department spokesman.

Officers arrested six people among the crowd, including two on suspicion of disobeying dispersal orders, one person suspected of resisting or obstructing a peace officer, and three others on suspicion of carrying unpermitted items while attending a public demonstration, a city code that went into effect on Election Day in November.