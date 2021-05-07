Protest staged outside Azerbaijan consulate in Istanbul, accusing it of the death of opposition activist Bayram Mammadov.

A group of members of the Anarchist Federation of Turkey on Thursday held a protest in front of the Azerbaijani consulate in Istanbul, Turan reported.

Participants shouted slogans criticizing the Azerbaijani government, accusing it of the death of opposition activist Bayram Mammadov. This young activist of Azerbaijan died under unclear circumstances on May 2 in Istanbul.

“The killer of Bayram is the state”—such a slogan was raised by the participants.

“The police are talking about suicide, but we know that it is not so. The killer will answer for this crime,” they shouted.

Information about the death of Bayram Mammadov spread on Wednesday morning. His body was found on the banks of the Bosporus. As per witnesses, he dived and did not emerge back.

According to the preliminary version of the police, it was suicide.