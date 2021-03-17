Protest staged outside Armenia government building

YEREVAN. – Members of the Liberation Movement, which demands the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, staged protest in front of the main building of the government of Armenia.

They sit on the ground in a group and chanted, “Nikol, the traitor.”

A representative of this movement told reporters: “Our demand is but one: let’s liberate Armenia from all enemies, as well as from the people who work in the government (…). Our goal is to unite all Armenians, for the people to restore respect for each other, whereas the people were divided into different parts since 2018. Our demand is that the traitorous leaders leave. Our actions will be continuous. There were 5-6 of us at yesterday’s action, we were few. Today the youth are gradually approaching, joining. We are growing [in number] day by day.”

Police stand at the entrance to the aforesaid government building and guard the entrance.

After sitting in front of this government building for about 20 minutes, the protesters left.

The aforementioned representative of this movement informed that now they will walk around the capital Yerevan and chant.