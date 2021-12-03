Protest staged outside Armenia consulate in Los Angeles

The youth from the opposition Armenian Revolutionary Federation-ARF Dashnaktsutyun Party staged a protest rally in front of the Consulate General of Armenia in Los Angeles—and against the regime of Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan, as well as the dictatorships of Turkey and Azerbaijan.

The ARF Dashnaktsutyun organizations have launched mass protests outside the diplomatic missions of Armenia as well as of Turkey and Azerbaijan in various countries—and against the Azerbaijani occupation of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), Azerbaijan’s violation of Armenia’s territorial integrity, and the Armenian policy of concessions in favor of the adversary.