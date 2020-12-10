fbpx

Protest march demanding Pashinyan’s resignation kicked off in Yerevan

Protesters, demanding the resignation of PM Nikol Pashinyan, started marching through central streets of Yerevan. As the organizers informed, the march will cross Amiryan Street and finish at Liberty Square.

“The traitor who uses law enforcement to prolong his rule has no right to stay in power. We will force the traitor to go and will never tolerate him. We can not tolerate a leader who has been humiliated by Aliyev,” the protesters stated before the march.

The participants were chanting “Nikol, you are a traitor!”

