Protest march against handing over of Artsakh lands reaches Armenia parliament building

YEREVAN. – The citizens protesting against the statement signed by Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on the handover of part of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) lands, and who had marched from the capital Yerevan’s Liberty Square to the main government, have now reached the National Assembly building.

They are chanting, “Nikol, leave!”

Still near the government building, Ishkhan Saghatelyan, a representative of the Armenia Supreme Body of the opposition Armenian Revolutionary Federation-ARF Dashnaktsutyun Party, had said that there were two options now: either Pashinyan resigns voluntarily, or they demand a special sitting of the NA during which the issue of the PM’s resignation shall be resolved.

The police have formed a human chain, with shields, at the gates of the parliament.

Some members of the clergy are there, too.

