Prosperous Armenia Party (PAP) will not participate in the referendum on constitutional changes

Armenia’s second largest parliamentary force Prosperous Armenia Party (PAP) will not participate in the referendum on constitution changes slated for April 5. PAP decision was announced by MP Naira Zohrabyan, following the party’s political council meeting on Friday.

“PAP has always advocated for an instrument of direct democracy – referendum, however, we can’t participate in this legally controversial process,” Zohrabyan cited the party’s leader Gagik Tsarukyan’s statement. Zohrabyan pointed to the fact that the ruling force has transferred the issue of constitutional changes to a political dimension, presenting the matter in the light of confrontation between the black and light.

“PAP has always denounced the practice of creating barricades and divisions in the society. The time has come to close the page of confrontation between the new and the old [systems] and direct all the potential toward creating a more prosperous future for our country and people,” Zohrabyan said.

To remind, the nation-wide referendum on constitutional changes will take place in Armenia on April 5. The amendments proposed by the ruling My Step bloc would replace Constitutional Court President Hrayr Tovmasyan and six other members of Armenia’s highest court.

