Prosperous Armenia Party MP: Tense situation at MFA today will one day explode

YEREVAN. – I know quite serious professionals from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the policy pursued by the Minister of Foreign Affairs—frightened, meek—fulfilling all the instructions of PM Nikol Pashinyan, without delving into the legality, morality, and accuracy of those instructions. Naira Zohrabyan, an MP of the opposition Prosperous Armenia Party, stated this in a talk with reporters on Monday.

“I am convinced that the tense situation that exists today in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will one day explode. We have a paralyzed state in all systems today. There is chaos in all systems. And what the current government—led by the still incumbent prime minister—is trying to do is an irreversible blow to the statehood of Armenia,” said Zohrabyan.

According to her, Pashinyan, however, still has time to step down politically. “We see that Nikol Pashinyan is doing the exact opposite of what he was preaching for years as a representative of the opposition faction. I already refuse to talk about the consequences that all this may have on Armenia. He realizes very well that if not today, then tomorrow the hour of political and legal accountability will come, and he wants to move his own people away from Armenia. I do not doubt for a second that Nikol Pashinyan will leave [power]; this is an axiom and is not discussed. Nikol Pashinyan himself knows that he will leave. Nikol Pashinyan had the opportunity, and has the opportunity now also to leave politically and be subject to legal accountability,” Naira Zohrabyan added.