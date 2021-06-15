Prosperous Armenia parliament faction secretary: We call on authorities to show restraint

This was an obvious provocation; the hatred that is generated in this election phase is very dangerous. The secretary of the opposition Prosperous Armenia faction in parliament, Arman Abovyan, told this to Armenian News-NEWS.am, referring to Monday’s intrusion of the supporters of the ruling Civil Contract Party (CCP) to a Yerevan election campaign office of the Prosperous Armenia Party (PAP).

“Everything happened in front of the police. We call on the law enforcement bodies to severely punish the provocateurs because they entered our office, tried to provoke a fight, make insults, and they were making swearing-mixed chants. The situation is very tense even without that. We hope that the police will give a legal assessment. We call on the authorities to show restraint and not to provoke civil clashes,” Abovyan said.

As reported earlier, an incident took place Monday between the supporters of the CCP and the employees of a PAP election campaign office during an election campaign march organized by acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Yerevan.