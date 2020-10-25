Prosecutor’s Office obtains factual data on involvement of Turkish military in Azerbaijan’s aggression against Artsakh

During the preliminary investigation of a criminal case launched into the military aggression against Artsakh and Armenia, as well as gross violations of the international humanitarian law, peace and human security, factual data were obtained that since the beginning of August this year a large number of servicemen from special subdivisions of the Turkish Armed Forces, while being in the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, conducted mass military training with Azerbaijani servicemen, the Prosecutor General’s Office of Armenia reported on Sunday.

The trainings were conducted especially in mountainous terrains in order to acquire skills and be ready to fight in mountainous areas. In addition, during the exercises and trainings the servicemen of the Turkish army said that an attack would soon be carried out on the military positions of Artsakh.

Since September 3, the Azerbaijani military reservists have been called up for a general mobilization, misinforming the public that the conscription is for week-long military exercises.

Since September 21, the military units of both the military reservists and regular army have been deployed to the military positions next to Artsakh and Azerbaijan border and on the night of September 26-27, they were ordered to attack the military positions of the Artsakh Defense Army in all directions, using all kinds of weapons belonging to the Azerbaijani military.

In addition, since the second half of September, artillery systems have been installed in the settlements next to the border densely populated by Azeris, in the gardens of citizens as well as in places with dense tree cover as well as in less visible places, telling the citizens that they are for military exercises. However, from the very beginning of the war, these systems carried out military tasks.

According to the factual data received, the servicemen of the Turkish special forces were immediately and directly involved in the military operations according to the plan.

The preliminary investigation of the criminal case is underway, the Prosecutor’s Office said, adding all measures are being taken to fully find out the circumstances of what happened.