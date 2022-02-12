Pressure will be put on the RA embassies so that they also join our struggle. Nairi Hokhikyan, two types of Diaspora.

Narine Ghukasyan

“You know, we have two types of Diaspora. The first is the traditional Diaspora, which is deeply offended by the Republic of Armenia, it is very sorry for this situation, it is literally experiencing a tragedy. They are the people whose ancestors were victims of the genocide or somehow survived the genocide, who dedicated their whole lives to the strengthening of the Armenian statehood and Artsakh. The authorities are destroying Armenia, as they are trying to give Artsakh completely to the enemy. “And these people are ready to support us in every way in the process of getting rid of these authorities,” said one of the leaders of the “Liberation Movement”, Nairi Hokhikyan, in a conversation with “Hraparak”.

According to Hokhikyan, there is another type of Diaspora, people who left Armenia in the 1990s and 2000s, leaving dissatisfied with the authorities of the Republic of Armenia. And since they do not live in Armenia, many of them do not live with the pain of Armenia; They feel that the Republicans are not in power.

“Eh, we are also happy that the Republicans are not in power. But we can not tolerate, say, the CP members destroying the Republic of Armenia. “That one type of Diaspora, those who left Armenia dissatisfied, are still unable to find strength in themselves, to subordinate their personal to the state,” Hokhikyan said. Referring to the attitude of the Diaspora in general, the latter mentioned that the Diaspora does not tolerate the behavior of these authorities, no matter how much their team communicates with our compatriots living in the Diaspora, people are waiting for concrete happy actions by which the Diaspora itself will join.

To the question of “Hraparak” what exactly the actions of the Diaspora will be, what steps will be taken, Hokhikyan said. “Let’s say that one of them will put pressure on the Armenian embassies in different countries, will force the embassies and diplomatic missions to join our struggle. From ambassadors working in embassies to other ordinary diplomats, many are simply tired of the way these authorities work. And during many of our conversations, they say that it is enough for them to be humiliated by the steps of the current uneducated, ignorant authorities. “

