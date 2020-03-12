President Trump suspending all travel from Europe for 30 days “Except Britain” even though U.K. Health Minister in self quarantine for coronavirus??

The travel restrictions will not apply to Britain, Mr. Trump said. The rare evening address was Mr. Trump’s most public acknowledgment of the severity of the coronavirus crisis yet.
Financial markets plunged; Italy ordered nearly all businesses to close; and the World Health Organization declared a pandemic as the virus spread.
Right Now
President Trump said he would be suspending all travel from Europe for the next 30 days starting Friday. The restrictions will not apply to Britain.
