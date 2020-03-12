fbpx

Gagrule.net

Gagrule.net is a nonpartisan, nonprofit media platform. Our platform is News, Views, Interviews worldwide

President Trump suspending all travel from Europe for 30 days “Except Britain” even though U.K. Health Minister in self quarantine for coronavirus??

by Leave a Comment

The travel restrictions will not apply to Britain, Mr. Trump said. The rare evening address was Mr. Trump’s most public acknowledgment of the severity of the coronavirus crisis yet.

Financial markets plunged; Italy ordered nearly all businesses to close; and the World Health Organization declared a pandemic as the virus spread.

Right Now

President Trump said he would be suspending all travel from Europe for the next 30 days starting Friday. The restrictions will not apply to Britain.

0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.