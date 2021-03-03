fbpx

President Sarkissian meets with army chief

President Armen Sarkissian held a meeting today with the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces Colonel-General Onik Gasparyan, the presidency said in a news release.

The president and Gasparyan discussed the “tense situation which resulted from the latest developments.”

“It was noted that regardless of the decisions in this regard, the country’s security and stability are of primary importance. President Sarkissian mentioned that the armed forces should always be under our care and that he will continue keeping the army and its issues under his attention.”

