President of Artsakh welcomes recognition of the independence of Donetsk and Lugansk by Russia

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 22, President of the Republic of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan welcomed the decision of Russian President Vladimir Putin to recognize the independence of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics.

President Harutyunyan made a statement on this occasion which says:

“On behalf of the authorities and people of the Republic of Artsakh, I welcome the decision of President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin to recognize the independence of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics.

The right of nations to self-determination and building one’s own state is inalienable for every people and is a fundamental principle of international law.

The establishment of an independent state and its international recognition becomes imperative especially in the face of existential dangers, as it is the most effective and civilized means of preventing bloodshed and humanitarian disaster.

The Republic of Artsakh has been fighting for its freedom, security, and state-building for decades and has been exposed to many trials and genocidal actions. Thus, we hope that the Republic of Artsakh, which has relevant indisputable historical, political, legal, and moral bases, has earned them international recognition of its sovereign state.

Congratulations to the people of Donbas on this historic event! We hope that steadfast peace and stability will be restored in this once prosperous country”.

On February 21 Russian President Vladimir Putin announced about the recognition of the sovereignty of Donetsk and Lugansk. Putin made this statement while addressing the people of Russia. Following the address, the Russian President signed the decrees recognizing the independence of Lugansk and Donetsk, as well as the agreements on friendship and mutual assistance with the leaders of Donetsk and Lugansk.