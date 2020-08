President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan welcomed Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan at the Stepanakert airport on August 29, the Artsakh Presidential Office told Armenpress.

PM Pashinyan arrived in Artsakh on a working visit.

The leaders of Armenia and Artsakh will soon hold an official meeting.

Visit to regions of Artsakh is also scheduled.