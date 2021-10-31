President Armen Sargsyan will take part in a conference on climate change in Glasgow, COP26

The conference, which will be chaired by the United Kingdom and Italy, aims to develop a coordinated action plan to combat climate change.

The conference will be attended by US President Joe Biden, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson, French President Emanuel Macron, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Italian Prime Minister Mario Druven, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draguin, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and others.

The President of Armenia will deliver a speech at the World Leaders Summit to be held within the framework of the conference. President Armen Sargsyan will also hold bilateral meetings within the framework of the conference.