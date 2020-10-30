Power earthquake hits #Samos, Greece. The massive #earthquake has even collapsed buildings in Izmir

Panagia Theotokou in Karlovasi.

A powerful earthquake with its epicenter to the north of Samos and estimated to be 6.6 on the Richter scale rocked both Greece and Turkey this afternoon.

“A few minutes ago we experienced a very big earthquake similar to that Samos has been experiencing for many years. People are panicking. They have gone out in the squares, in the streets,” said the President of Samos hospital workers in speaking to SKAI‘s main news bulletin.

As he mentioned, no injuries have arrived at the hospital but noted that buildings must have been damaged.

“It was an earthquake that lasted several minutes. Very strong,” he said.

The Deputy Mayor of Eastern Samos said to ANT1 that buildings have fallen and that there are reports of large waves.

One of the fallen buildings on the island is the church of Panagia Theotokou in Karlovasi.