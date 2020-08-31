Portland and Kenosha could be America’s violent future You may have noticed that America is in chaos.

Last week, a teenage Trump supporter allegedly shot and killed two people at a Black Lives Matter rally and wounded a third in Kenosha, Wisconsin. The incident raised a terrifying prospect: What if it is not a horrific one-off but a preview of what’s to come?



With the election two months away, the country’s divides have grown increasingly dangerous. Speakers at the Republican National Convention warned that the country is spiraling into disorder and chaos. Meanwhile, self-proclaimed militia members have taken to the streets across the country with guns.



Now experts are looking at this question seriously: Could violent clashes erupt after election day? How bad could it get? One expert put it like this: “There’s a brewing climate of hostility. Far-right groups have stated their intent to publicly demonstrate with firearms around polling locations or anywhere there is civil strife.”



A new kind of tension:



👉 Prosecutors released a timeline of 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse shooting three people at a Kenosha protest.



👉 A Kenosha militia Facebook event asking attendees to bring weapons was reported 455 times. Moderators said it didn’t violate any rules.



👉 Painters in Kenosha are covering up Black Lives Matter messages with murals about “love” and “unity.” As protests and violence upset their city, some white residents are trying to drown out BLM messages with something else.



👉 Facebook employees are outraged at Mark Zuckerberg’s explanations of how the company handled the Kenosha violence.



👉 Activists at the March on Washington say Jacob Blake’s shooting has reenergized Black Lives Matter protest. They wish it didn’t have to.

