Nicolas’s dream of opening communications will cost Armenia $ 200 million. This was announced by the person holding the post of the RA Prime Minister. It is about the railway going from Yerevan through Nakhichevan to Meghri, and then south to Azerbaijan to Baku, and then north to Russia. Going from Yerevan to Baku or Russia on such a route is very similar to holding the right ear with the left hand. But if listening in the wrong way does not incur any expense or benefit to others, the same cannot be said of the railroad.

Pashinyan Next Genocide railway

Because there is a much shorter route through Azerbaijan to Russia, and that is the Yerevan-Ijevan-Kazakh railway built in recent Soviet years. It is several hundred kilometers shorter than the southern version. And repairing and re-issuing the line will be much cheaper. So, it is possible to state for sure. Once again, Nikolai’s dream is not pro-Armenian. It fully fits into the interests of the Azerbaijani-Turkish tandem. As for the communication with Iran, it would be right to allocate a part of that money to the lost part, Goris-Kapan, for the construction of a replacement road.

Presumably, the Azerbaijani-Turkish-Nicola southern version will be implemented at the expense of loans. Which will once again burden the state budget. And its efficiency will be low. And if we add to that the problem of product safety, the picture will be complete. After all, it is not the Nikol backpacks that will accompany the Armenian rolling stock. And not at least the police officers who are engaged in ensuring the security of the Prime Minister instead of fulfilling their immediate responsibilities. I am not talking about the other security forces. In the case of today’s anti-Armenianism, Nicole and her educated colleague Ilham probably know how to ensure the safety of cargo. In a word, from the side you are looking at, Nikol’s dream of opening communications is not favorable for Armenia. However, it is beneficial for the Turkish-Azerbaijani tandem and the incumbent Prime Minister.

There is another question. It is about the road passing through Syunik. Even if it remains under Armenian rule in the beginning, it is not difficult to achieve the establishment of dual rule through provocations. And later it will pass to the Azerbaijanis. There is no doubt that the Azerbaijanis will do that. We have seen it many times. I hope that no Nikolai fan will think of accusing me of giving such an idea to the enemy in the future. You remember, didn’t you? A huge army without mental ability accused the former Prime Minister Hrant Bagratyan of giving the “donkey” to attack Artsakh to Ilham. Can you imagine that in the 21st century, Turkey and Azerbaijan, armed with space satellites, were guided not by strategic planning, but by the Bagratian ishmar? Poor Armenia, that your Prime Minister’s social support is at least childish …

Let’s move from security to finance. At one time, one of the Nikolai backpacks confessed that they were not dedicated to serving the homeland with low salaries. It’s normal, it should be in terms of that crowd gathered from different places. From May 2018 onwards, it became clear that the backpacks, which blame the former for everything, are now buying new houses and cars, and are expensive in expensive places. And $ 200 million is quite a large amount in Armenia. I suppose there will be “modern exes” on the backpack or around them who want to use it. By modern-day former I mean young people in power or pro-government who think they are much older than they used to be. The fact that they exist is proved by the press reports.

A few months ago, one of the Facebook users reported that 7.2 meters of asphalt was spread in one of the settlements instead of 8 meters wide. Which means a 10% waste of finances. How does corruption happen? But because the law enforcement system persistently does not want to notice the illegalities of those connected with the authorities, that Facebook post remained unanswered. One or two years ago, two or three smuggled cigarettes were sent from Armenia to Russia. It was sent by a passenger plane, and according to media reports, backpacks with a narrow circle of Nicolas were involved in the case. And there could be no other way – smuggling an entire plane is not a game or a dance for an ordinary citizen to do. By the way, criminal cases have been filed in Russia in connection with these cases.

The second report on the “legitimacy” of the customs authorities during the current government was made by Boris Avagyan, who once held various positions in Russia, Armenia and Artsakh. And instead of law enforcement checking the authenticity of his report, he was declared wanted.

The above proves that we can not only doubt but even be sure that the fate of both communications and 200 million will be as “brilliant” as all the initiatives of the government in four years. And the crowd, which is the social support of the person holding the post of the RA Prime Minister, is silent …

Ամբողջական հոդվածը կարող եք կարդալ այս հասցեով՝ : https://hraparak-am.translate.goog/post/2fb8f76d5c3641ac80f876b4218bc3a8?_x_tr_sl=hy&_x_tr_tl=en&_x_tr_hl=en&_x_tr_pto=nui,sc

© 2008 – 2021 «Հրապարակ օրաթերթ»