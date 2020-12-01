Pompeo talks Turkish provocations in Eastern Mediterranean, Libya, Syria, and Nagorno-Karabakh

Turkey opposes the principles and functioning of the North Atlantic Alliance, thereby undermining its unity, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said at a meeting of NATO FMs, the Athens Macedonian News Agency (AMNA) reports, citing Greek diplomatic sources.

According to diplomatic sources, Pompeo pointed to the provocative actions of Turkey in the Eastern Mediterranean, Libya, Syria, and Nagorno-Karabakh.

Referring to relations between Greece and Turkey, Pompeo noted that the de-escalation mechanism, which does not work due to Turkey’s fault, should be restarted.