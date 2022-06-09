We have already informed that Ambassador Edmon Marukyan with special assignments of the RA Prime Minister had met with the deputies of the Artsakh National Assembly in the National Assembly of the Artsakh Republic.

The details of the meeting վերաբերյալ We talked about the actions of the citizens in front of the National Assembly with the deputy of the “Justice” faction of the Artsakh National Assembly Metaxe Hakobyan.

The deputy confirmed that the three opposition factions of the Artsakh parliament – “Justice”, ARF, NDP, refused to meet with Edmon Marukyan. He added that the opposition factions initially refused to meet with Nikol Pashinyan’s special representative without getting acquainted with the agenda, because it was not difficult to even guess what issue could be on the agenda.

Mrs. Hakobyan also informed us that the meeting was not with the deputies, but with the leaders of the factions; as a result, only the leaders of the “Free Homeland-CPD” and “United Homeland” factions met with Edmon Marukyan.

To our question why Edmon Marukyan did not answer the question of the citizens of Artsakh gathered in front of the National Assembly, whether he can say that Artsakh will not be part of Azerbaijan, why Marukyan was so “unshakable”, Mrs. Hakobyan answered. I do not think that Edmon Marukyan’s non-answer to that question should surprise anyone, because Marukyan is, in fact, a speaker. that this expression will harm their negotiations. It is very important to emphasize that if until 2018, when the Armenian authorities were asked why they do not recognize Artsakh’s independence, they answered that it would harm the negotiation process, but here it is very important to emphasize and understand. How much was our so-called bar in high negotiations then, as Nikol Pashinyan likes to say, and now we are proving how much the current Armenian authorities have lowered that “bar” that even the Armenian authorities or the so-called “little princes” are afraid to say that Artsakh can not be part of Azerbaijan. Not saying that is a danger in itself, it just defines the negotiation process, that is, their negotiations are going on around it. ”

And to our question whether you are aware that during the meeting the issue raised by the citizens waiting abroad was raised, that is, the issue of Artsakh not being part of Azerbaijan, the Artsakh MP answered. “As I mentioned, our oppositionists refused to meet with Marukyan, as a result only the leaders of the two factions met with him. “Whether that question has been raised or not, I can not say, I have not been interested in them.”

To the question, for what purpose Marukyan arrived in Artsakh, who invited him to a meeting in the Artsakh National Assembly, for what purpose, Mrs. Hakobyan said. “I’m not sure, but I do not think that the invitation came from Artsakh, I think this was Marukyan’s initiative. I will replace that word “ambassador” with the word “paratrooper”, that is, they lower “paratrooper” in order to touch the public mood here. This is not Edmon Marukyan’s first visit to Artsakh and it seems that he is coming to pass special intelligence. I had the opportunity to say that he did not come to discuss anything, but to put a so-called “soft pillow” under the head of the Artsakh authorities, and when asked what pillow, I naturally answer “Nikol’s soft pillow”.

Vahe Harutyunyan

Ամբողջական հոդվածը կարող եք կարդալ այս հասցեով՝ : https://hraparak-am.translate.goog/post/f553b536523ef860b86f3327caa9b67e?_x_tr_sl=hy&_x_tr_tl=en&_x_tr_hl=en&_x_tr_pto=nui,sc

© 2008 – 2021 «Հրապարակ օրաթերթ»