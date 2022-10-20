Vahe Makaryan,

Yesterday, the court first satisfied the request of the National Security Service regarding the arrest of judge Arusyak Aleksanyan of the court of general jurisdiction, and then the request for the arrest of the lawyer and student friend of the judge, Erik Aleksanyan, who was arrested in the same case.

It should be noted that, according to the prosecutor’s office, the judge is accused of causing severe consequences for abusing official or official powers or the influence caused by them by a group of officials and making an obviously unfair judicial act. And the lawyer is accused of assisting a group of officials in abusing official or official powers or the influence caused by them. Lawyer Erik Aleksanyan’s defenders consider this a political persecution of Aleksanyan, but no such assessment has yet been made regarding Arusyak Aleksanyan, who was detained in the same case. Earlier, the Supreme Judicial Council had satisfied the petition of the Prosecutor General of the Republic of Armenia on the issue of giving consent to deprive the judge of his liberty.

Speaking about the arrest of Judge Arusyak Aleksanyan, the ex-Chairman of the Central Committee, Ruben Vardazaryan, said that he is not familiar with the materials of the case, therefore, as a lawyer, he cannot express an opinion on whether the arrest of the judge is legal or not. Instead, he can express his opinion as an Armenian. “The case of abuse of official position has been initiated, it is very good. What is the reason for the arrest, i.e. should he escape, obstruct, what is the meaning of arrest, I don’t understand that. I think the initiation of a criminal case is legal, let them initiate, investigate, it will be justified and they will judge, if it is not justified, they will be justified. I don’t see a problem here. I don’t see the point of taking him to prison, I don’t see the purpose.”

Vardazaryan also said about the arrest of Erik Aleksanyan. “As for aiding and abetting the abuse of official powers, I cannot imagine such a charge at all. I say that I am not familiar with the materials, everything I said is at the amateur level, but I have no idea how it is possible to support the abuse of authority. It seems to me that the lawyer has done his job, submitted a petition. If they had an agreement with the judge that I will mediate, you will be satisfied, etc., if there is such evidence, in that case it is no longer an abuse of authority, it should be given a different quality.”

We reminded Vardazaryan that these days many people remember that Arusyak Aleksanyan is the judge who made many arrest decisions, including producer Armen Grigoryan, who died suddenly in court, and other opposition figures: Narek Mantashyan, Mika Badalyan, Mamikon Aslanyan and others. In other words, Arusyak is accused of carrying out a political order. And now they say that this was his punishment, that his colleagues are now deciding to arrest him.

Vardazaryan addressed this issue purely from a moral point of view. “At first glance, you have to say: do you see, dear girl, how it happens that arrests are made to order, when your eyes are closed and you make an order without thinking. Now he feels it on his own skin.”

