Political technologist: Armenian people were not mistaken but deceived by Pashinyan

The Armenian people must realize that they were not mistaken, but deceived. So no one was wrong. Political technologist Karen Kocharyan stated this during a debate Tuesday.

According to him, a considerable part of Armenia’s population simply wanted change.

“People who took to the streets in 2018 were not mistaken; they were deceived. These are different approaches. The main thing is for the people themselves to realize that they have been deceived,” Kocharyan emphasized.

In particular, the political technologist recalled the promises made by incumbent Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. According to the analyst, a considerable part of these promises have simply not been fulfilled.

