Political scientist: Nikol Pashinyan fulfilling ‘Aliyev’s order’ – no Artsakh, no Artsakh flag

Political scientist Gagik Hambaryan took to Facebook on Friday to denounce the absence of the Artsakh flag at the meeting of Armenia’s caretaker Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Artsakh President Arayik Harutyunyan in the government office.

“Nikol is fulfilling Aliyev’s order – no Artsakh, no Artsakh flag.

“Two traitors, Nikol and his Artsakh clone Arayik, who, misleading society for 44 days, handed over 75% of Artsakh to Azerbaijan, met on July 9.

“The released photos show that the Artsakh flag is missing at the meeting of the leaders of the two countries,” he wrote.

“It is not surprising at all … The dictator of Azerbaijan has warned against talking about Artsakh or Nagorno-Karabakh from now on. So, Nikol is carrying out this order. At the meeting with the head of the Stepanakert condominium, the Artsakh flag is also missing supposedly not to anger Ilham Aliyev.

“Incidentally, as a result of the new administrative and territorial division of Azerbaijan, Artsakh was fragmented, with the administrative-territorial unit of Eastern Zangezur formed on some parts of it.

“New disasters are still ahead for Armenia,” Gagik Hambaryan said.

