Political scientist Gegham Nazaryan detained without explanations, expert says

Police took several people set to participate in the conference “Political and Legal Challenges Facing Armenia” to the Mashtots police department in Yerevan without providing any explanations, Elinar Vardanyan, an expert of the Alternative Projects Group, said at the conference on Saturday.

She noted that political scientist Gegham Nazaryan, the coordinator of the public initiative Truth for Generations, was also among the detainees.

“While we are sitting here, discussing the legal challenges facing Armenia and the possible repressions, the authorities continue to carry out new repressions very quickly, and law enforcement officers naturally fulfill the whims of the authorities,” Vardanyan said.