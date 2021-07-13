‘Political persecution in Armenia, repression and terror’: Vahe Hakobyan denounces arrests of opposition mayors

Members of the Board of the opposition Reviving Armenia Party and Armenia bloc, who head the comminutes of Syunik Province, are facing prosecution after the June 20 snap parliamentary elections, Reviving Armenia Chairman Vahe Hakobyan told a news conference on Tuesday.

He recalled that the resigned Meghri mayor, Mkhitar Zakaryan, was arrested for 2 months shortly after the arrest of the Kajaran mayor. A motion has already been filed to strip Sisian Mayor Artur Sargsyan of immunity and criminal prosecution is also being carried out against Goris Mayor Arush Arushanyan.

“A rhetorical question arises as to why this is happening after the elections. The answer is obvious. It has much deeper roots than it might seem at first glance. It seems that this is revenge at first glance. Yes, this factor is also present, but what is happening has deeper roots,” Hakobyan said.

He denounced the arrests as “political persecution, political repression and political terror”.