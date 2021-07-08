Political persecution In Armenia: Professor Armen Charchyan to remain under arrest

The Yerevan Criminal Court of Appeals on Thursday rejected the motion of lawyers against the ruling of a lower court to extend of arrest of Professor Armen Charchyan, with the former director of Izmirlian medical centre set to remain in pre-trial custody, one of his lawyers Aram Vardevandyan told reporters.

“Judge Lusine Abgaryan denied the motion with a trembling voice. Everything is clear and understandable, yet unlawful. We can understand all aspects of the ongoing process – pressures, new approaches towards judges yet none of the above has any relation to law. We had come to the Court of Appeals with expectation for justice,” Vardevanyan said, adding regretfully, they witnessed another example of fetishization of detention as part of a political persecution.

“I can certainly assure that despite pressures and lawlessness Armen Charchyan will be set free. I declare this clearly and confidently,” added Vardevanyan.

To remind, Armen Charchyan, who was a candidate for MP from the “Armenia” bloc, was arrested on June 18 by Police for allegedly forcing his employees to take part in the snap parliamentary elections and to vote for the “Armenia” bloc. The Yerevan Court of General Jurisdiction granted on Wednesday the petition filed by the Special Investigation Service to arrest Charchyan. The professor is charged with electoral offence.