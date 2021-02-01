Polish politician sends first copy of publication on Azerbaijani war crimes against Armenians to Aliyev

Polish politician Tomasz Lech Buczek has sent the first copy of the publication about the crimes of Azerbaijan against the Armenians in Artsakh to the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev.

He has enclosed a letter addressed to Ilham Alijev and urged him to free free the Armenian prisoners.

The letter reads:

Your Excellency!

As announced, I am sending to Your Excellency the number 1 (0001) publication about Azerbaijan’s war crimes against the Armenians – Karabakh 2020.

First of all, I appeal to Your Excellency for the RELEASE of the Armenian prisoners of war imprisoned in Azerbaijan. Desperate families of their mother, wife and children await them at home. Their release would become a fact of great historical importance, showing the pursuit of peace in the world.

I also request the exact number of detained Armenian prisoners of war and, through international organizations, to provide information on their health condition.

It also I calls for legal steps to be taken against the criminals of Azerbaijani citizens who committed war crimes during the Karabakh conflict in violation of international conventions and law, as well as the laws of Azerbaijan.

Yours faithfully

Tomasz Lech Buczek

Tomasz Lech Buczek said in an interview with Public Radio of Armenia last week that he had received thousands of threats from Azerbaijan for his intention to publish a brochure on Azerbaijani war crimes against Armenians. Numerous attempts had been made to hack his social media accounts.