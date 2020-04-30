Police: Materials on brawl between Armenian MP, opposition activist sent to prosecutors

The Police of Armenia has sent the materials on Wednesday’s street brawl between Alen Simonyan, the deputy speaker of the Armenian National Assembly, and Artur Danielyan, the co-founder of the opposition Adekvat party, to the Prosecutor General’s Office.

As the police press service told Panorama.am, the materials have been sent to prosecutors for further investigation.

The opposition activist was hospitalized after the brawl with the lawmaker at a Yerevan park. He did not need surgery.

In a Facebook live, Alen Simonyan revealed details of the incident, stating he hit Danielyan on the nose with his head after the latter used offensive language.