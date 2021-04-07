Police in Armenia detain women protesters trying to enter government building

Participants of a women’s protest action initiated by the VETO opposition movement on Wednesday marched from Yerevan’s Charles Aznavour Square to the government building, which was guarded by numerous police officers.

Police were standing in several rows at the entrance to the government building.

One of the protesters said, addressing police: “You ensure the safety of persons subjected to Turkey, do you consider yourself a man? We urge you to open the entry for us, otherwise we will do it ourselves.”

Afterwards, the women tried to break through the police cordon, but a scuffle erupted, as police did not allow them to approach the entrance to the building. Protesting women also started throwing eggs towards the government building.

Police officers started to detain women protesters.