Police cordon off Armenian government building amid opposition protest

Police have cordoned off the Armenian government building amid a protest organized by the opposition parties making up the Homeland Salvation Movement to demand the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

Opposition activists have gathered in front of the government since 10am Thursday, attempting to bar ministers from entering the building for a regular cabinet meeting. They are chanting “Nikol, the traitor!”.

Clad in helmets and shields, police officers have blocked all entrances to the building.

“Police have cordoned off the government building to prevent ministers from entering the building. Citizens help police to block the government building to keep ministers from going there. If they enter it secretly, they will no longer be able to leave the building,” opposition ARF member Gegham Manukyan told reporters.

“If they have sneaked in, it means that a government that cannot openly enter the government building with its prime minister ceases to be a people’s government,” he said.

“Even Syunik is not as protected as this vile traitor. Think about it, police officers!” protesters said, addressing police.