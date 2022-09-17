Pointless “mongering”

At the meeting of the Government of the Republic of Armenia, the person holding the position of the Prime Minister, on the basis of which he did not know, “got angry”.

He repeatedly called the enemy who violated the RA border (this time from many places) an aggressor and demanded to be expelled from the sovereign territory of RA. Perhaps, instead of the usual drugs, the doctors prescribed him “Ozverin”. And about a year and a half ago, when the enemy was occupying the area of ​​Black Lake, he himself, according to him, gave the order to withdraw the troops. And it justified that he would not start a war because of 30 percent of the lake shore. Of course, what was said was a lie. first, not 30, but 90 percent (according to the websites, our position is almost surrounded by only 10 percent of the lake shore), and second, the source of drinking water for the settlements of the region is the Black Lake itself. Which will close one day if it hasn’t already.

But it’s as if his “dukhovanal” was not conveyed to the head of the General Staff of the RA Armed Forces, Edward Asryan. The latter, presenting the situation around Jermuk to the ambassadors stationed in RA, and then to local journalists, only recorded the fact that a group of around two dozen Azerbaijani military personnel were under siege at a distance of 4-4.5 km from the city. And he noted that the group would have to retreat after the food and water supplies ran out. And there can be no new supply, because “we will not allow the movement of cars”. I wonder if the supply is done by helicopters, will ours shoot down enemy helicopters? And besides, if it’s a war, why don’t they present an ultimatum about leaving the territory of Armenia? In short, Nikol’s “dumbing down” at the government meeting was absolutely pointless.

And one more question: if we surrendered positions in several places and the enemy appeared in each of them several kilometers (near Jermut, for example, 7-8 km), then by what numerical manipulations did the person holding the position of prime minister get 10 square kilometers of territory? that we lost during the last aggression. It is at least several times more. Thus reducing our losses, one day he and with him, unfortunately, we will see that the enemy is in Jermuk or on the eastern bank of Sevan. If, of course, he decides to advance in the direction of Sevan. And one day we will see the enemy in the capital, contrary to the era of peace preached by Nikol and his “backpackers”.

