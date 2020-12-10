PM’s spokesperson comments on announcements of Aliyev and Erdoğan

Mane Gevorgyan, spokesperson to the Prime Minister of Armenia, commented on the announcements of Azerbaijani president Ilham Aliyev and Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in Baku.

Gevorgyan particularly said,

”We strongly condemn the provocative announcements made by the Azerbaijani leader in Baku. Speaking about territorial ambitions against Armenia seriously questions Azerbaijan’s readiness for establishing peace and deliberately puts regional peace and security under risk.

The claims of the Azerbaijani president that Azerbaijan solved Karabakh issue by military force once again shows who was the initiator of the war and use of force and who tries to lead the region to further destabilization and challenges. Those announcements make the international recognition of the right of the people of Artsakh to self-determination an imperative for preventing new genocidal aspirations of Azerbaijan against the Armenian population of Artsakh.

Those statements contradict the spirit of the November 9 trilateral declaration. Speaking with the Armenian people with threats is condemnable and cannot bring lasting stability in South Caucasus. It’s also strongly condemnable the glorification of the ideologies of the Young Turks, the architectures of the Armenian Genocide by the Turkish president. Such acts put Turkey’s announcements, including about their readiness to contribute to the establishment of regional peace and stability, under question.

Aliyev said Yerevan, Sevan and Zangezur are Azerbaijani territories during a military parade in Baku, and Erdoğan said in his speech that this day is ‘’the he day of enlightenment of the souls of Enver Pasha, Nuri Pasha and soldiers of the Caucasus Islamic Army’’.