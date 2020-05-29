PM says Armenia surpassed Iran and France over number of COVID-19 cases per one million people

Armenia has already surpassed Iran and France over the number of COVID-19 cases per one million people, said Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan on Friday.

“Such a pace of the spread of the epidemic automatically leads to severe and extremely serious cases, as well as to an increase in deaths. The reason for this situation is the widespread non-observance of anti-epidemiological rules and the lack of proper seriousness on the epidemiological signals from our citizens,” he said.

The PM once again urged citizens to observe the rules to reduce the COVID-19 spread.

He noted they are 100% sure that compliance with the rules will not only reduce the number of infected people but also help to overcome the pandemic.