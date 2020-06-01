PM Pashinyan says Armenia may have 18-19 thousand COVID-19 asymptomatic cases

Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan – who has tested positive for COVID-19 – said Monday that Armenia may have 18-19 thousand COVID-19 asymptomatic cases. Report news.am

“It is clear to me that I have infected my family members. It is clear to me that I made a mistake in terms of anti-epidemic rules, or that someone made that mistake,” the PM noted at the briefing.

Pashinyan on Monday morning announced live on his Facebook page that he and his family had tested positive for COVID-19.

“I did not have any symptoms,” he said. “It’s just that since there were plans to go to the frontline, I decided to take a test, and the test came back positive. Then we were tested with the whole family, and we have a positive result with the whole family.”